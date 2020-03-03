Coronavirus: Travel health and safety

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC reports that six people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus, as New York confirms its first case.
The CDC is set to expand testing, while the Coronavirus Task Force lead by Vice President Mike Pence reminds travelers to be cautious. Some universities are limiting study abroad programs, as well.
Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Monday to share tips on protecting yourself from the virus while traveling.
