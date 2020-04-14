Coronavirus: The process of reopening Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We continue to get glimmers of hope about coronavirus across the nation and around Ohio. But when cases start to decrease, how do we go about the process of reopening the state?

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to share his thoughts.

“It’s going to be a challenge because we are, at some point, going to have to essentially take a chance. When we see those numbers steadily decrease and we start feeling like we’re able to reduce some of those restrictions, we are going to have to, at some point, start gradually taking that chance to get back to our normal life,” he said, adding that fast and accurate testing capabilities need to be available to monitor any potential rise in cases during that time.

While it is very difficult to stop the spread of COVID-19 once it begins in an environment such as a nursing home, Dr. Colon advises against making an impulse decision to remove your loved one with the intention of caring for them at home.

“The question about ‘should you take your relatives out of a nursing home because of this’ should really have more to do with ‘what services do they need?’ If they need services that are being provided in those facilities, then I think you would have to be very, very careful about trying to make that decision and do that, because you could end up actually causing more harm than benefit, and it does not guarantee that they are going to be protected,” he said.

He encourages those with loved ones in these facilities to keep in regular contact with them and be aware of what workers are doing to keep residents safe.