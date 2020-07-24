Coronavirus relief bills: Negotiations, challenges, and debate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The White House and Senate Republican leaders have come to an agreement on the next COVID-19 relief package but we still do not know if anything will pass before the end of the month, and before unemployment benefit weekly checks expire.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, the Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to talk about the complexities of drafting and passing relief bills.

In his Thursday news conference, President Trump announced the cancellation of the Florida portion of the Republican National Convention.

“It’s hard to imagine how you’re going to have hundreds or thousands of people gathering together, even if it were safe, the optics of it would look very bad for the Republicans. So in some ways it’s not a surprise but I’m sure it’s a setback for the Trump White House,” said Dr. Smith.

As lawmakers work to provide more relief for Americans struggling to get by during the pandemic, the question remains: When does the money run out?

“We are adding literally trillions and trillions of dollars to our national debt. Right now, no one seems to care all that much about it. I think the biggest reason is that it’s ‘politically safe’ to spend the money. At least you can say, we’ve tried to do something,” Dr. Smith said.