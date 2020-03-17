Coronavirus Questions: Social distancing, virus trends, recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many questions remain as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state and country.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Monday to address some of those concerns.

READ MORE: Premier Health, University of Dayton partner to set up COVID-19 collection site

QUESTION: Does the amount of people in one room matter? Is it better to keep your distance regardless?

“The idea of social distancing probably doesn’t come from just a set number. It really comes from trying to limit how much time we’re spending in large groups. Is ten safer than fifty? Well, you’re just having exposure to fewer people. So I think from that perspective it may be safer. I’m not sure that that number was specifically derived from a scientific study.”

Dr. Colon stresses that regardless of how many people you will be exposed to, continue taking precautions such as hand-washing and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

QUESTION: If you’ve had coronavirus, can you get it again?

“There’s no evidence right now that if you’ve had COVID-19 you can be reinfected with COVID-19. One of the things that we do see is that there are common coronaviruses, we see it year-round where we have people who are going to get the common cold. When you’re getting infected with that, it is possible for you to become infected with a different strain like COVID-19.”

QUESTION: What do medical professionals looks for in predicting the end of a pandemic?

“We don’t yet know what’s going to happen here. I think everybody is hopeful that we got to the social distancing early enough to be able to limit the spread in our immediate area, and only time’s going to tell if we were right with that or not.”