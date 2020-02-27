Coronavirus: Preventing person-to-person transmission

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC is confirming a first in the United States in regards to the coronavirus. That patient never traveled outside the country or came into contact with another person known to be infected.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Kettering Health Network, joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss.

“It certainly concerns us that the virus is out in the community and not just in quarantined patients who have come back from China or their spouses or direct contacts,” he said, adding that the hospital this patient presented to is only 8 miles away from the Air Force Base where several hundred people were quarantined after returning from Japan or China.

Dr. Weinstein believes that in terms contagiousness, this virus seems to follow a similar pattern to influenza.

No real vaccine exists to combat the virus thus far, and experts say it could take between 12 and 18 months to develop one.