Coronavirus: National and international health procedures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Coronavirus cases are climbing again in South Korea and Italy. The countries have two of the biggest concentrations of infected people, with 37 countries now battling the virus.

Dr. Roberto Colon, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to talk about national and international health procedures.

He stresses that the risk to Americans remains low inside the country.

“However, what we are seeing is more cases in more countries. So while we were really hoping worldwide that we were approaching a containment, we’re seeing that that’s perhaps not working. What the CDC is really focusing on now is, how do we prepare for the next evolution? If the cases do start showing up, if we start seeing that spread within the United States, how do we keep our citizens safe?”

The Centers for Disease Control is now warning Americans to begin preparing for a likely outbreak of coronavirus in the United States.

“A lot of these are things that the hospitals throughout the country have started preparing for. When we started seeing a lot of the cases worldwide increasing, many of the hospitals started looking, including ours, at what our supply of the N95, the protective equipment masks are going to be, looking at what our response should be like if we started seeing some of those cases,” said Dr. Colon.