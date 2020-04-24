Coronavirus & Mental Health: Coping mechanisms and resources

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While coronavirus can certainly impact mental health, it can also take a toll on people who were struggling with their mental health before the pandemic.

Dr. Steven Taylor, a psychiatrist with Kettering Physician Network, cites the tragedies that Daytonians went through in 2019 as setting the stage for potential mental health challenges as they now try to cope with a pandemic.

“If someone’s already experiencing mental health problems, they can expect to experience more anxiety, more irritability, more agitation, more challenges with sleeping, maintaining an appetite that’s appropriate, and being able to keep their mind focused on things,” he said. “But it’s important to note that that doesn’t apply just to folks that were already challenged with mental health problems, this actually can happen to people without those problems.”

He says trying to keep a daily routine can give this uncertain time some structure, and to give yourself something to look forward to, even it it’s something simple like planning to watch a movie.

Try to be patient both with yourself and others during this strange time, he says.

“Being patient with others is really, really important because if I’m feeling not so great, chances are someone else isn’t feeling that great either, and if we go at each other as we’re both cross or angry or whathaveyou, that can lead to a lot more dysfunction than we already need,” said Dr. Taylor.