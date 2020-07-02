Coronavirus: Keeping kids active & engaged during summer break

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus has forced all of us to make major changes to our summer plans, affecting ways to keep kids occupied and engaged while they are out of school.

Dr. Mark Casdorph with Premier Physician Network encourages parents to have children participate in activities both inside and outside of the house.

“There’s a whole list of wonderful activities that most people don’t think of until they’re pressed to do it that would keep a child occupied and keep them socially engaged,” he said.

He suggests taking children on a brief walk or letting them play in the yard. If the weather is bad, he says you could always take things inside for activities like dancing or playing games.