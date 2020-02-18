Coronavirus: Hundreds of Americans released from quarantined cruise ship

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of Americans are back on U.S. soil nearly a month after boarding the now-quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, an infectious disease specialist with Kettering Health Network, joined 2 NEWS Monday to discuss the quarantine process.

“Typically, ‘quarantine’ essentially means keeping people who are sick or could be incubating a disease away from people who are healthy and do not have the disease,” he said.

The incubation period for this virus appears to be around 14 days, but because new reports of the virus are popping up on the ship, the clock has reset on that 14 day period multiple times.

Dr. Weinstein adds that since it’s still flu season, it makes diagnosing the virus even more difficult.