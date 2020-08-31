Coronavirus: Growing number of furloughs, layoffs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus continues to have a major impact on both the local and national economy.

Several airlines are now laying off employees at Dayton International Airport and Dayton Public Schools made the difficult decision to furlough more than 100 staff members.

Dr. Jeffrey Haymond, a Professor of Economics and Dean of the School of Business Administration with Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Monday to discuss the trend.

“This is what happens in kind of every recession in general. During the downturn, firms experiment and find out what they really do need and what they don’t need. When you think about these jobs being gone, there will be new jobs that will be created as we see different kinds of things that we find that work or better satisfy customer needs,” he said.

