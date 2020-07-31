Coronavirus: Athletic training during the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The continued uncertainty due to the coronavirus is posing a challenge for athletes trying to prepare for a season that may or may not happen.

Katie LaRue-Martin, an athletic trainer with Kettering Sports Medicine, joined 2 NEWS to talk about the challenges athletes are facing.

“We want to make sure that our athletes are really gradually getting back into sports, hopefully they’ve been working out on their own over the summer or in small groups as permitted,” she said.

For those in contact sports, she recommends social distancing as much as possible and using masks when athletes are not actively participating in strenuous activity.

