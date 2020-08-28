Conversations about social change

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – NBA playoffs were not held Thursday night. Players did not take the court in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

Dr. Lawrence Burnley, the Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS to talk about how the conversation about social issues has changed.

“To be honest, I really can’t recall ever seeing athletes using their platform, their power, quite like this before. Entire teams boycotting playoff games in response to social injustice is unprecedented in my experience,” he said.

Dr. Burnley says time will tell how much of an impact the athletes’ boycott will have on these issues.

“What history would teach us is that when coalitions organize for social injustice in a way that impacts income, revenue streams, when it has economic impact, it tends to get the attention of persons who are in powerful positions,” he said. “I think if players not only sustain what they’re doing, quite frankly, they’ve made a choice to use their platform. Each of us have that same choice to make.”