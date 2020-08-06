Complexity of virus symptoms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Not everyone experiences the symptoms of coronavirus the same. Some can experience symptoms weeks after they have been cleared of the virus, while others remain asymptomatic.

“Fever, we initially thought that it was present in almost 90 percent of the patients and that’s because we were looking at most of the symptomatic individuals that presented to the hospital in some of the earlier clusters,” says Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital. As more information becomes available, fever is still common, but may actually be occurring in just under half of the individuals with the virus.

In other countries, fever is a very common presentation while in others could only be present in as few as a third of those infected.