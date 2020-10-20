Colder weather to blame for sudden surge of COVID-19 cases?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Experts believe that the United States is seeing predicted fall surge of COVID-19 cases, evident in the sudden spike in cases and hospitalizations across Ohio.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer with Miami Valley Hospital, said doctors are surprised about how high the numbers and have anticipated this since after Labor Day.

“I think for all of us it is very eye opening because we thought in the early spring we were going to be past [the need for a field hospital]. We’re not anywhere near that situation but it’s something all of us are concerned about,” Colon said.

Colon doesn’t want to blame the weather for the sudden surge yet. He said a lot of the numbers can be tracked back to large events in public areas and how willing people are to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

