Classroom, sports concerns as school year revs up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More Miami Valley schools reopen next week amid growing coronavirus concerns. Sports and other extracurricular activities do not have new restrictions yet, with the governor saying he will address sports next Tuesday.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to discuss the uncertainty behind sending kids back to school.

Many are concerned that if a student or staff member tests positive for the virus, they could potentially spread it quickly to others in the building.

“I think a lot of the things that are being done, and part of the reason why we’re being so deliberate with the plans, is to try to reduce the potential for that situation or that scenario as much as possible,” he said. “If you look at pictures that emerged from a lot of the schools in Georgia, you saw very large groups without anybody wearing a mask. That’s one of the things that we have got to make sure that we are enforcing.”

He also says that in addition to prioritizing our children’s physical health and well-being, their mental health must also be a priority.

“We cannot be very blind to the potential harms and ignore the potential threat and send kids back to school without adequate precautions, but by the same token, we can’t just be sheltering everybody and never trying to adapt to the new situation that’s developed,” he said.

When it comes to long-awaited guidance for high school sports, Dr. Colon says right now it is more important that schools as a whole figure out their educational plan first.