City Manager speaks on future of former Good Samaritan site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health and City of Dayton officials announced Monday that they will pledge $30 million toward the redevelopment of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site.

The announcement comes as part of their Phoenix Next Initiative vision plan, which is a collaboration between Premier Health, the city of Dayton, and a community planning firm to revitalize the former Good Sam site and surrounding neighborhoods.

City Manager Shelley Dickstein joined 2 NEWS Monday to discuss the plan’s specifics, saying over 500 community members came forward to share what they wanted to see on the site in the future.

“Things like economic vitality, jobs, health and wellness, were obviously very highly rated,” she said. “So today [Monday] was about the funding and the effort that we would put forward to execute this 10-plus year vision.”

While demolition is expected to be complete in April, Dickstein says that the city will continue to work toward attracting investments and making improvements around the site.

“Certainly, the city continues to be concerned about gaps in healthcare and are very supportive and have been engaged in a number of conversations where clinics have been underway,” she said. “We know we have vulnerable population and we certainly want to make sure that health and wellness stays at the top of everybody’s mind when it comes to accessing those services.”

