Cincinnati rally’s impact on 2020 election

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Professor Kevin Sims from Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss President Trump’s possible strategy for the election.

When it comes to the location of President Trump’s rally Thursday evening, Dr. Sims says it primarily has to do with the political affiliation of Cincinnati being predominantly Republican and the size of the city.

“So what I think the President has to do is hold that base. He wants to hold those numbers. If he can’t do that there, he’s going to be in trouble in greater Cleveland, greater Columbus, where the centers of the cities are heavily Democrat.”

When asked what President Trump’s approach will be compared to the 2016 election, Dr. Sims commented that he will be consistent because his fan base already knows how abrasive his comments can be, are already familiar with his policies, and “will continue to eat that stuff up.”

“He’s got to make sure that everyone understands the economic numbers are in their favor. And the President has worked hard to get the numbers where they are,” said Dr. Sims when asked about what it will take to President Trump to get re-elected. “Especially with minority employment figures that are up; employment figures for women are up. He wants to make sure that everything that he has accomplished in the last couple of years is to the benefit, especially for the blue collar working class, Republicans and Ohioans, that are going to turn out and vote for him, supporting him last time, I think he wants to get that support again.”

