Cedarville University professor weighs in on Supreme Court abortion ruling

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Supreme Court Justices ruled Monday that a Louisiana abortion law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates rights put forth in Roe v. Wade.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of history and law at Cedarville University, provides is insight into the precedent set by this ruling and another in 2016 regarding a similar law in Texas.

“I think, for now anyway, the two cases together are going to discourage states from passing laws along those lines, for a while at least,” Clauson said.

Chief Justice John Roberts originally disagreed with the 2016 ruling against a Texas abortion law, but agreed with Mondays ruling because it was following the precedent set by the decision from four years ago.

Clauson believes that because of Roberts’ consistency in following precedent, he will likely vote against other conservative justices on this issue and others similar to it.