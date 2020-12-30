Cedarville professor on McConnell’s new $2,000 stimulus check bill with added ‘pork’

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill that includes a $600 stimulus check for Americans, however, he has been very vocal about increasing the amount to $2,000 — a measure that is currently being considered by the U.S. Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has added two additional things to the bill: repealing a social media immunity law and creating a election fraud commission.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of law and history at Cedarville University, said McConnell is either doing this because he’s siding with the president on all three issues or he is trying to kill the bill. The latter being more likely seeing as Democrats are not in favor of either addition and Republicans are split.

This is all happening while the Senate holds a procedural vote that could lead to Congress overriding the president’s veto of a key defense bill. Clauson said the majority leader moved to consider this issue before the checks, delaying the process for even longer.