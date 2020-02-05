Caucus Chaos: Delay in results

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Frustration is setting in for the Democratic presidential candidates who campaigned in Iowa for months but are still awaiting the final results from Monday night’s caucus.

Dr. Lee Hannah, a political science professor at Wright State University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss.

Partial results indicate that Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are taking the lead, but final results have yet to come in.

“Typically the way this plays out is whoever does win or performs well gets a nice news cycle last night [Monday], they get to have that victory speech in some setting in Iowa. Then they all head to New Hampshire and all the morning shows focus on who did well,” Dr. Hannah said. “They lost that window of opportunity.”

Much of the blame in the delay is being placed on a new app that was used to calculate the results.

“Part of the goal was to be more transparent, so that the data that would come out would be the first preference of voters, then where they stood after that first realignment and finally this delegate count. Instead, we ended up getting zero instead of three bits of information,” said Dr. Hannah.