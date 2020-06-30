Cases and Reopening: Impact in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is getting statewide and national attention for a recent jump in coronavirus cases. Governor Mike DeWine said Monday that the area has gone from an average of about 10 cases a day at the end of May to about 40 cases a day in the most recent week.

“The fact that we are seeing that increase in and of itself should not be the thing that gets our attention,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital. “We also need to look at the rate of positivity of the total number of people that are testing.”

He says the area isn’t actually seeing a higher percentage of people testing positive when you consider the higher number of tests being given.

Dr. Michael Dohn, Medical Director for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, said Monday that 36 percent of new cases in the area are for those between the ages of 20 and 39.

“Just because you are young and healthy does not guarantee that you are not going to potentially have severe complications. Everybody needs to be worried about the potential complications from this virus and I would absolutely encourage them to make sure that if they are going out in public where there are large gatherings, that they try to keep that social distancing or wearing the mask or facial coverings,” said Dr. Colon.