Case plateau comes with mixed feelings as variants continue emerging

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Case numbers were on the rise for several weeks in a row but during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, Governor Mike DeWine said they’re plateauing again, and that Ohioans need to by wary of variants.

“What we’re seeing is the variants that appear to be easier to pass on from one person to another. That’s really what the data is demonstrating, these variants have an easier ability to be picked up,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Colon said the best thing Ohioans can do now is to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Though some people could be immune to the virus, the risk-to-reward ratio is not in any one persons favor. Colon added that the state likely doesn’t count people in this camp as being protected due to the fact that they could still pass it on.

“We’re still trying to get everyone interested,” Colon said about getting more young people vaccinated. “We’re still trying to demonstrate how safe and effective those are.”