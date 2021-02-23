Cardiologist on the connection between your mind and your heart

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — February is American Heart Month, bringing awareness to heart-related issues and helping raise money for research. Research, for example, that has found certain psychological conditions can increase your risk of heart issues.

Dr. Jacob Gibson, a cardiologist with the Premier Health Network, said recent studies revealed that by addressing certain psychological issues you can also decrease the chance of dying from heart-related problems. Things like obesity, high blood sugar and high blood pressure are all connected to our mental health but affect our physical health.

Gibson said patients will typically see signs of mental illness before physicals illness — especially in our current pandemic conditions. Things like anxiety and depression, if untreated, can lead to other illness that could dramatically impact your heart health.