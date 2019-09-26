Breaking down the transcript of Pres. Trump’s call to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Wednesday, the White House released notes of the phone call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president. This comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to break down the transcript.

“I think there’s probably enough there for the Democrats who want to move forward toward impeachment, but it’s not the kind of evidence that might pull Republicans away from defending the President in the future. I think it’s bad for the President, I think it clearly suggests that he was using the force of his office to encourage behavior that would benefit him politically, but I’m not sure it’s the kind of thing that’s going to necessarily peel Republicans away,” he said.

Wednesday afternoon, the alleged whistleblower report was delivered to Congress, and has the potential to be more concerning than the call transcript.

