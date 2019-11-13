Both sides prepare for public impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON (WDTN/NBC) – Starting Wednesday, public hearings begin as House Democrats work to build their case that President Trump should be impeached. Dr. Mark Caleb Smith with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS to share his thoughts ahead of the first hearing.

“Remember, not everyone’s plugged into this whole process yet. They may have released some transcripts and some private testimony, but when real Americans can watch real flesh and blood people on television making these kinds of statements in public, I think it will have a different kind of resonance for most people,” he said.

William Taylor, the top U.S. Envoy in Ukraine, will testify first.

“It’ll be an interesting strategy to see how the different sides allot that time. Let’s be honest about it, some members really aren’t all that good at asking questions and really eliciting information from witnesses. Other members are much better at that.”

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith goes on to say that some committee members may be too eager to get their personal camera time in, and that leaders on both sides will likely have to keep their respective members in check.

