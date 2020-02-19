Bloomberg to make first appearance at presidential debate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday’s presidential debate in Las Vegas could be a gamechanger, as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be on stage for the first time. The other candidates are making it clear they’re ready for a fight.

Dr. Lee Hannah, Associate Political Science Professor at Wright State University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss what we can expect to see.

“We’ve seen so many of these debates now and they start to become fairly repetitive, but with this new major force in Michael Bloomberg on the stage, I think everybody will be anticipating who challenges him and how he defends himself,” he said.

Bernie Sanders is likely to be targeted less by the other candidates during the debate, as competitors may focus their energy on Bloomberg.

“For Sanders, he has the ground game, he has the momentum. For him, no news is good news tonight to the extent that the candidates, especially those who are really fighting for very similar voters like Klobuchar and Buttigieg and Biden, just go after one another and Sanders can just hang out there. He’ll be able to just keep moving forward,” Dr. Hannah said.