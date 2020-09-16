Big Ten is back with updated safety measures for players, coaches

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Though the country is still in midst of a pandemic, Big Ten football is back in October with updated safety procedures – so what changed?

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, an infectious disease specialist with Kettering Health Network, said that now that rapid testing is available teams can identify players with COVID-19 significantly faster than before. Adding that the tests were “pretty good” compared to the current PCR tests available to the public.

New research has shed some light on myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, and its connection to COVID-19.

“What we really don’t know is going to be the long-term impact on otherwise healthy young athletes if they do get myocarditis. What the Big Ten is planning is to do very rigorous assessments of the players, with ECG and potentially MRI’s of their heart,” said Weinstein.

This type of assessment will allow players and coaches to not only track the health of athletes, but to ensure that no one is at risk while playing.