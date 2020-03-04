Biden, Sanders frontrunners after Super Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Super Tuesday voters appear to have left 2 frontrunners to battle it out for the nomination: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Dr. Sean Wilson, a political science professor at Wright State University, joined 2 NEWS to talk about the race.

“What I’m seeing is that the shift to the left in the Democratic party is really not majority. It’s not the majority of the party,” he said. “I think that even if she [Elizabeth Warren] drops out of the race, what’s going to happen going forward is that Biden is still going to be in the driver’s seat.”

Dr. Wilson goes on to stress the importance of party cohesion, as it is unclear how Bernie supports would vote if Biden ends up on the final ballot, or vice versa.

“If Democrats don’t get cohesive, they’re going to have a problem. The republicans are cohesive even though they don’t agree with the same thing. Do the evangelicals agree with Trump, or do these various liberty conservatives and the establishment conservatives? Yet they all stick together. They know that the way to win is to stick together,” he said.