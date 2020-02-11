Beware of romance scams this Valentine’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There has been a huge increase in online dating over the past few years, and those sites can also be a place for scammers to take advantage of romantic hopefuls.

John North with the Dayton Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS to talk about dating scams.

Romance scams, also known as confidence fraud, result in the highest amount of financial losses to victims when compared to other online crimes, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

“What happens is, they seem to fall in love rather quickly, seem to have a very good connection with you immediately, ask you to leave the site that you’re on and ask you to go to a private site that you can discuss things further. They make off these outlandish stories, then, of things that are happening in their lives,” North said.

To avoid these scams, research the person’s photo and profile, make your social media accounts private, do not share your personal information, ask questions, and cut off contact if you suspect a scam.