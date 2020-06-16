Behaviors contributing to decrease in COVID-19 numbers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio’s coronavirus numbers have gone down somewhat over the past few days. This includes Dayton, which had the highest transmission rate in the state just last week.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital says the data shows success in the precautions Ohioans are currently taking as well as in the past.

“We have continued observing a lot of those distancing techniques that we have been talking about and making sure that we keep our face coverings in place,” he said. “That’s what we have to keep doing to make sure that we do not see any further peaks in our future.”

He stresses that the goal of wearing face masks in public is not necessarily to protect ourselves but to protect those around us who may be more vulnerable.