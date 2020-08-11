Back-to-school concerns as pandemic continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Back to school season is already stressful, and this year the pandemic is only adding to that stress. School districts and parents across the county are having to make some very difficult decisions.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to discuss safety measures and health concerns in the classroom. He says the most important factor is knowing your child.

“If they have a lot of health issues, if they are not going to feel comfortable with the barriers or don’t have the ability to be able to adjust to that environment, that’s something that has to be taken into consideration to see if going back to school right now is going to be the right thing,” he said.

He adds that daycare environments can be especially hard to control.

“The kids at that age have a lot of difficulty being able to keep the barriers, to be able to stay away from other children. They certainly are going to have a difficult time being able to keep any of the face coverings on,” he said.

However, many parents do not have the ability to stay home with their children, which could add to pressure to reopen daycares at full capacity.