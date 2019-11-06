Avoiding tech support scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We spend a lot of time on our phones and computers, and it’s easy to forget about installing protective programs. However, some of them are not what they seem.

John North with the Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to talk about tech support scams.

“Big Brother is watching us,” he says. “We are actually inviting them into our homes with our computer and the internet, it gives them incredible access to us. And the right person getting the right message may fall vulnerable to this particular scam.”

Often times, you may see a pop-up on your computer indicating that something is wrong with your computer or that you have a virus. If you click on this, you could get a telephone call from someone offering to help fix the problem.

“Once you click on that link and you open that computer, you give them access to your whole world, whatever information is there.”

Not only can they steal your information, but this also may give them access to your contacts.

To avoid these kinds of scams, you should ignore unexpected, urgent calls and popup messages. Close your browsers and restart your computer. Always install a safe, reputable antivirus program, and do not click on popup links.

If you feel your information has been compromised, you should contact a legitimate computer repair company to take a further look.

