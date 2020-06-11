Attention shifts away from election as protests, pandemic continue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2020 presidential campaign is taking a bit of a back seat with most Americans more focused right now on the pandemic and the national discussion about racial equality in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, says the past six weeks or so have proven to be difficult for President Trump.

“External events have kind of overtaken his presidency right now, and he’s reacting to them. He can’t do anything other than react to them. He’s having to deal with a difficult economy, he’s having to deal with a pandemic, he’s having to deal with racial tensions, and I think it’s been very, very tough for him,” said Dr. Smith.

The GOP has discussed moving their convention away from Charlotte due to social distancing requirements in the area.

“I just don’t know if in any state as of August or September that they’re going to be interested in having a rally of 15, 20 thousand people in one place in a confined area, especially given that we’re still seeing pretty significant numbers of cases in the United States of the coronavirus,” Dr. Smith said.

Joe Biden has yet to announce his running mate, though he has committed to choosing a female. Dr. Smith believes an experienced, sitting senator like Kamala Harris would fit the bill, given that Biden has been perceived to be in difficult health.