Attacks heavy before South Carolina primary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday night’s Democratic debate was certainly heated, with the attacks starting early and never letting up. It comes just days before the high stakes South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday next week.

Dr. Marc Clauson with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS Wednesday with his analysis.

Bernie Sanders continues to be a frontrunner, prompting targeted attacks from the other candidates.

“If he loses in South Carolina, then we’ll see who the next target will be. But they’re obviously trying to target the one who’s in the lead at the time, which is kind of typical, even in sports we have that,” Dr. Clauson.

He goes on to say that if Joe Biden doesn’t do well in this primary, he could be in “very, very serious trouble.”

“He stands a pretty good chance to win there. I know he’s been doing a lot of campaigning through advertisement and spending money there, and I still think he looks like, to me, it looks like he has a very good chance there,” said Dr. Clauson.