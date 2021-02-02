As vaccine doses lag, virus variants continue to multiply

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio has opened vaccination registration to those who are 70 and older, adding more people to an already massive list. Many have expressed concern over the future of the vaccination process, noting that there are a lot more young people than old.

“We’ve seen that all along — that as we’re getting more interest, getting the word out about how important [the vaccine] is — we’re not able to produce as much of the vaccine as we want,” said Dr. Roberto Colon.

With so many variants of the coronavirus encircling Ohio, Colon thinks Dr. Anthony Fauci is right in stating that the best thing America can do is vaccinate as many people as possible before it becomes a problem.

Colon said that the more people we vaccinate in Ohio, the fewer opportunities the virus will have to jump from person to person.