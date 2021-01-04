As COVID-19 dominates the conversation, other illnesses continue as usual

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus dominated medical conversation across the globe for most of 2020, and it’s likely to continue well into 2021. With so much focus on COVID-19, healthcare workers want to make sure we don’t forget about other illnesses.
Sarah Wilson-Rector, a nurse practitioner with Premier Health, said we’re not far enough along in our typical flu season to know whether numbers are lower or higher than usual.
Wilson cautions people against assuming anything about their symptoms at this point, because COVID-19 shares symptoms with other less severe illnesses she recommends always getting tested if you’re concerned.
