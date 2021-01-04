As COVID-19 dominates the conversation, other illnesses continue as usual

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus dominated medical conversation across the globe for most of 2020, and it’s likely to continue well into 2021. With so much focus on COVID-19, healthcare workers want to make sure we don’t forget about other illnesses.

Sarah Wilson-Rector, a nurse practitioner with Premier Health, said we’re not far enough along in our typical flu season to know whether numbers are lower or higher than usual.

Wilson cautions people against assuming anything about their symptoms at this point, because COVID-19 shares symptoms with other less severe illnesses she recommends always getting tested if you’re concerned.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS