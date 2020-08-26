DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Republican state representative has drafted ten articles of impeachment against Governor Mike DeWine. State Rep. John Becker of Union Township claims the governor violated both the state and U.S. constitutions while handling the pandemic.
Dr. Nancy Martorano Miller, an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss the next steps.
“Right now, it doesn’t look like that’s [impeachment] very likely to happen,” she said.
Dr. Miller feels the situation may make it more difficult for DeWine to negotiate issues through the legislative process.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 50,000 ‘catch-up’ stimulus checks to go out in September, IRS says
- Ohio Democrats sue election chief over dropbox limitations
- Articles of impeachment drafted against Gov. DeWine
- FDA approves convalescent plasma treatment
- RNC Night 2: First Lady, Pompeo to speak at GOP convention