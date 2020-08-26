Articles of impeachment drafted against Gov. DeWine

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Republican state representative has drafted ten articles of impeachment against Governor Mike DeWine. State Rep. John Becker of Union Township claims the governor violated both the state and U.S. constitutions while handling the pandemic.

Dr. Nancy Martorano Miller, an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss the next steps.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like that’s [impeachment] very likely to happen,” she said.

Dr. Miller feels the situation may make it more difficult for DeWine to negotiate issues through the legislative process.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS