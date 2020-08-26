Articles of impeachment drafted against Gov. DeWine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Republican state representative has drafted ten articles of impeachment against Governor Mike DeWine. State Rep. John Becker of Union Township claims the governor violated both the state and U.S. constitutions while handling the pandemic.

Dr. Nancy Martorano Miller, an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss the next steps.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like that’s [impeachment] very likely to happen,” she said.

Dr. Miller feels the situation may make it more difficult for DeWine to negotiate issues through the legislative process.