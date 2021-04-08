Are variants the only reason Ohio’s seeing a new COVID-19 wave?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine said that 53 of the state’s 88 counties have seen an increase in coronavirus cases, and at the same time over one-third of Ohio’s residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

The governor said that regardless, we’re headed in the wrong direction, but we still have a chance to make things right. To complicate things even more, variant strains of the original virus are beginning to show up throughout Ohio.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said they’re not currently testing for variant strains of the virus but they will in very particular situations. In the event a person tests positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, the hospital would partner with the state to send that data up.

Colon attributes the rise in cases to Ohioans becoming relaxed with COVID-19 guidelines, especially surrounding spring break and other celebrations. He said that to avoid another surge, it’s important that we continue to mask, social distance and wash our hands.