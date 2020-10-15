Are Ohioans doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. DeWine gave warned of a sudden spike in positive cases of COVID-19. Assuming everyone is following guidelines, what else can Ohioans do?

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer of Miami Valley Hospital, said regardless of how much we’re following guidelines, we need to do more of it.

Colon said it appears that too many people are not following guidelines, especially when gathered in large groups or at events.

When asked about herd immunity, Colon said that it is so far in the future it isn’t something we should be looking at as a solution right now.

