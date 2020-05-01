Are Miami Valley hospitals ready to resume elective surgeries?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hospitals are preparing to reopen for elective surgeries Friday, but what does that look like for our area hospitals?

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital says the first step officials had to take after the Governor announced these procedures could continue starting May 1 was to identify which of these procedures could safely move forward.

“That was the first thing, is that I had to find which of those cases. Then, being able to prepare our facility to ensure that we have safe entry, screening for everybody, adequate mask equipment for everybody that’s going to be on the healthcare side taking care of those patients, and that we have adequate PPE supplies for everybody, and making sure our facility is going to be able to handle the additional volume of patients,” he said.

Dr. Colon stresses that despite the number of COVID-19 patients inside, the hospital remains a safe place to receive treatment.

“For any patient we’ve admitted who had COVID-19, we’re placing all those patients in isolation areas away from all the other patients. We’re making sure that we’re screening people ahead of time as well as at entry points to make sure that we’re able to identify those patients with symptoms, who may be at higher risk of COVID-19, and making sure that we take additional steps to protect them,” he said.

Dr. Acton on Thursday discussed new antibody testing that will soon be done statewide.

“It’s believed that when we do have widespread antibody testing, we’re going to be able to tell the actual prevalence of the disease, meaning how many people actually have had this, or what is the incidents of those that we didn’t have testing available for, or who may have had mild symptoms,” said Dr. Colon.

He says not all antibody tests are created equal, as some have different levels of sensitivity and specificity.