Are COVID-19 vaccines responsible for the changes coming in summer 2021?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Our second summer during the coronavirus pandemic will look a lot different than 2020s summer did, with health orders in Ohio being lifted June 2.

Ahead of that, Governor Mike DeWine announced the Vax-a-Million vaccine lottery to incentivize getting vaccinated. So far, it appears to be working, with the state seeing a noted improvement to vaccination rates across the board.

“I think we’re going to see this increase probably going on for a few more weeks,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital. “The goal is to get people to continue and finish their vaccine series, not just the first dose.”

Colon said some of the hesitancy towards getting the vaccine that he’s seen stems from a concern over what it does. He said that as the country continues vaccinating people and more data is gathered, he feels that more people will hop on board and get vaccinated.