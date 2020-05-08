Antibody testing and the fight against COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio is taking steps to economically recover from the coronavirus pandemic while keeping people as safe as possible. This includes the expansion of antibody testing.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, an infectious disease specialist with Kettering Health Network, joined 2 NEWS Friday to discuss the impact this testing could have in our fight against the virus.

“I think antibody testing is most important for epidemiologic studies and for decision-making, public policy decision-making. It’s not very helpful for managing an individual patient. If we see that a large percentage of the population is testing antibody-positive, that gives us an idea of how much the virus has been circulating in the area,” he said. “But we’re certainly nowhere near what we would need to be for herd immunity.”

Dr. Weinstein echoed Dr. Amy Acton’s warning that as we become able to test more and more people, we will see an increase in the number of cases.

“One of the best ways to know if the epidemic is truly going away is how many people are being hospitalized and how many patients are dying from COVID. Right now, that appears to be pretty flat in the state,” he said.

For those who may not be in the high-risk group for contracting the virus, Dr. Weinstein urges the use of masks and the practice of social distancing.