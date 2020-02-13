Analyzing the New Hampshire primaries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the aftermath of the New Hampshire Democratic primary, Dr. Mark Caleb Smith of Cedarville University joined Five on 2 to talk about the results.

Dr. Smith said that while it isn’t too surprusing that Sanders is doing well, the surges and recent success of former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is surprusing.

“It looks like we have a different top tier of candidates now, compared to where we were even a week ago,” Dr. Smith said.

Elizabeth Warren finished fifth in the New Hampshire primary. Dr. Smith believes Warren’s campaign may be done in 2020.

“Her campaign is effectively over in my mind,” Dr. Smith said. “I just don’t see her advancing much beyond this point.”

On the other hand, former Vice President Joe Biden will stay in the race, Dr. Smith said, as he polls well with African-American and Latino voters. He may improve his standings in a state like South Carolina.

Meanwhile, former New York City Mike Bloomberg “may make a dent,” Dr. Smith said.

Watch the full interview in the player above.