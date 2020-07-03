Analyzing back-to-school health guidelines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine on Thursday released COVID-19 guidelines for K-12 schools as they prepare for the upcoming year.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital stresses that the plans announced by the governor are based on current data, and could change by the fall.

“There’s absolutely no way we’re going to get to zero risk, but this is a great start and it’s a great way to try to get everybody back to what the ‘new normal’ should be,” he said.

DeWine also unveiled a new state advisory system that uses color-coding to highlight the severity of COVID-19 in a given county. Montgomery County was labeled as ‘red’ or a Level 3.

“We did a lot of things right at the beginning and that’s why our numbers were so low, so that when we saw that increase it appeared to be significant. The thing that we have perhaps not done as well as we could have is trying to abide by a lot of those social distancing and methods like wearing face shields or masks or coverings,” said Dr. Colon.

He feels that people may have become too comfortable too soon as economies began to open back up.