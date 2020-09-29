An expert weighs in on the dos and don’ts for tonight’s debaters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the first presidential debate edges closer, 2 NEWS spoke with an expert on what should and should not happen at tonight’s showdown in Cleveland.

Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law at Cedarville University, said the first thing that shouldn’t happen is making the debate personal. He said President Trump has a tendency to make things personal, instead he should attack the issues not the person.

Of former Vice President Joe Biden, he said, “I think one important thing he can’t do is attack the Supreme Court nominee for her religious beliefs or any other personal aspect in her life. That’s crucial,” said Clauson.

He believes that Biden also needs to be very decisive and very responsive to the questions. He recommends Biden not appear to be “off somewhere” because it will give Trump ammunition against him.