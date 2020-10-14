Amy Coney Barrett’s last day of hearings remain uncontentious

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Judge Amy Coney Barrett went through her third day of hearings today, but it was a lot of the same from the two previous days.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political science at Cedarville University, thinks that Barrett’s calm demeanor made the hearings a lot less contentious than President Trump’s previous two appointees.

Smith doesn’t think these hearings are going to do much to sway Republicans to not appoint Barrett.

The term “court packing” stems from the 1930s when Franklin D. Roosevelt threatened to expand the Supreme Court to 15 Justices and fill all of the open seats. Smith said some argue that Republicans are “court packing” but the technical definition does not hold that up.