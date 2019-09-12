America’s healing process since 9/11

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Eighteen years have passed since the 9/11 attacks, and the way we talk about that tragic day has changed over time. Dr. Kevin Sims, a political science professor at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to discuss.

“The attacks brought a great amount of patriotism, of unity, to the American people. There was a great spirit of comradery. That’s changed. I think maybe the war itself in Afghanistan dragging on as long as it has, the political climate that we have right now, has changed our feeling and our communication a great deal,” he said.

Dr. Sims says that while we will always honor the first responders and civilians who lost their lives that day, we are approaching a time where more and more adults were not alive to experience the events as they happened in real time.

“Probably half of my class of 80 students today were only two years old on 9/11, so their recollection of the event is dramatically different from mine, from those who lived through it. They may not understand, necessarily, the rhetoric, the comradery, the feeling of unity that we had then and may not see it the same way.”

