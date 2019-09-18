American Heart Association hosts Heart Walk to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Every day, over two thousand Americans die from cardiovascular disease, and every year, the American Heart Association hosts a Heart Walk to raise awareness.

This year’s Healthy For Good sponsor, Dr. Brian Schwartz from Kettering Health Network, along with Anastasia Lawson with Altamira Technologies Corporation, joined 2 NEWS with the details.

“In America, it’s every forty seconds somebody’s dying of a heart attack,” said Dr. Schwartz. “So we see that very commonly. Our staff wants to get involved to help prevent it, but it’s also about getting involved in the walk and joining the community and being part of something that’s healthy. It can help bring awareness to heart disease but also start the first steps of preventing a heart attack.”

The walk takes place on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Fifth Third Field, with registration starting at 7:30 am and the 5K walk starting at 9:15 am.

A special “Miracle Lap” with a shorter route will also take place at 9:30 am.

