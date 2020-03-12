Breaking News
Person under investigation for coronavirus in Mercer County
Alzheimer’s Association releases 2020 Facts & Figures report

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Alzheimer’s Association recently released its 2020 facts and figures report. Eric VanVlymen, executive director of the Miami Valley chapter, joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to discuss the results.

“One of the things we’re seeing is there’s going to be about a thirteen percent increase from 220,000 Ohioans to about 250,000. What we’re finding is that we do not have enough geriatricians and specialists to be able to diagnose everybody. So we’re really trying to put a push out and partner with the state and others to see if we can expand the amount of opportunities for people to be diagnosed,” he said.

VanVlymen went on to say that as boomers age, more are being diagnosed, which is partially the reason for the growth in numbers.

Anyone who is impacted or looking for additional help or resources is welcome to call the 24/7 Help Line at 800- 272-3900.

Click here to read more about the 2020 Facts and Figures report.

