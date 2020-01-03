Airstrike kills Iranian military leader

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – A U.S. strike killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis on Friday.

Iran calls the deaths an act of “state terrorism”.

President Donald Trump declared that a “reign of terror is over” as the Pentagon scrambled to reinforce the American military presence in the Middle East in preparation for reprisals.

Associate Professor of International Studies at Cedarville University, Dr. Glen Duerr, joined 2 NEWS Friday to discuss.

“I don’t think either side wants war. The United State doesn’t want to engage with Iran, because Iran is basically Afghanistan on steroids,” he said. “I think ultimately this is going to de-escalate, but it’s a dangerous moment in the next few days.”

Iranian State TV reported that the country’s foreign minister, during an urgent meeting of Iran’s foreign ministry, accused the U.S. of taking out Soleimani because he fought ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The U.S. Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

The DoD also accuses Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is vowing to retaliate over the killing of Soleimani.

Meanwhile, State TV reports thousands of people attended Friday prayers in Tehran shouting “death to America” and called for revenge against the U.S.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is urging all American citizens to depart Iraq immediately.

